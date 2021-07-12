Walt Disney World's holiday events announcement doesn't include Candlelight Processional
The odds of the annual Candlelight Processional returning to EPCOT in 2021 are not looking good. The winter holiday celebration is a highlight for many Florida high-schoolers and their families, but it was put on hold last year due to coronavirus restrictions. A recent announcement from Walt Disney World laying out their planned holiday events across the parks made no mention of the processional returning.www.orlandoweekly.com
