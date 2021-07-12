Walt Disney World's holiday events announcement doesn't include Candlelight Processional

It’s hard to believe after months of eagerly awaiting, we’re only a little over 60 days away from celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary called “The World’s Most Magical Celebration“. On October 1, the 18-month long celebration kicks off! Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment, will debut – but there is also plenty of magic scheduled to debut at EPCOT. Not only will Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction open in the France Pavilion, but we’ll finally be able to experience EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious”. Disney has said this will be the biggest nighttime spectacular they have ever revealed! We’re thrilled Disney has now released more details and a first look video into “Harmonious”.