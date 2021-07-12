TIKTOK star Addison Rae is in the hot seat following a controversial tweet on fight night.

Addison, 20, was slammed for posting photos from the UFC fight night on July 9, 2021, claiming to be a reporter for the event.

Addison Rae was under fire after posting a tweet about working at UFC's fight night Credit: Addison Rae/Instagram

Why was Addison Rae fired from UFC?

Addison was reportedly fired from her short-lived- role as a UFC correspondent after backlash from journalists.

The social media star posted photos of her at UFC with the caption, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment.”

Following the post, journalism veterans started accusing her of having privilege and how someone more qualified should have been given the opportunity.

Following the backlash, the next day she quoted her original tweet and said, "nvm y'all got me fired."

Addison attended Louisiana State University for three months before dropping out to focus on her influencer career.

How did Twitter react to her post?

Many people took to Twitter to express their frustration with the celebrity being handed the job with only three months of education.

"I'm so sorry to people who actually graduated and can't get this job," one user tweeted.

"i got a 33 on my ACT and was a national merit semifinalist, spent thousands of dollars and hours of hard work to receive a bachelor's degree from the best journalism school in the country, was commencement speaker, and applied to 75+ jobs to be unemployed," another added.

"...so then what am I even in school for? brb finna start shaking my a** on tiktok," one user continued.

Addison Rae is a social media influencer Credit: Addison Rae/Instagram

Why is Addison Rae famous?

Addison is famous because of the app TikTok.

In 2019, she posted multiple videos dancing with her mom and then signed to the talent agency WME.

Eight months after she was discovered, she became the second most followed user on the app with over 54 million followers.

She currently has an estimated net worth of $5 million because of her TikTok career and was the highest paid TikTok personality in 2020 beating out Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Addison also has partnerships with brands including, Reebok, Hollister, American Eagle and L'Oreal.