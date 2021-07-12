Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Laurens; Spartanburg HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHEASTERN GREENVILLE...CENTRAL SPARTANBURG...EAST CENTRAL ANDERSON... NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN ABBEVILLE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain showers with occasional thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Spartanburg to 14 miles east of Anderson, and moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Spartanburg, Gaffney, Fountain Inn, Woodruff, Honea Path, Cowpens, Mayo, Roebuck, Gray Court and Pacolet Mills. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.