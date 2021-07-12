Cancel
Bartow County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Gordon; Pickens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILMER...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...SOUTHEASTERN GORDON...NORTHEASTERN BARTOW PICKENS AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 349 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from Salacoa Valley to near Sutallee, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Canton, Cartersville, Jasper, Ellijay, Nelson, White, Waleska, East Ellijay, Talking Rock, Fairmount, Amicalola Falls State Park, Sequoyah Lake, Fausett Lake, Len Foote Hike Inn, Cartecay, Pisgah, Talmadge, Tate, Funkhouser and Hinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

Comments / 0

