Authorities: New Jersey man who abducted son, child's mother led police to her body in Tennessee
The East Orange man who abducted his son and estranged girlfriend led sheriff deputies to her body off a highway in Tennessee, authorities say. Tyler Rios, 27, is currently inside a Tennessee jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey after being arrested Saturday for kidnapping his 2-year-old son and 24-year-old Yasmine Uyaf, of Rahway. The incident triggered an Amber Alert.connecticut.news12.com
