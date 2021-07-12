Cancel
Authorities: New Jersey man who abducted son, child's mother led police to her body in Tennessee

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Orange man who abducted his son and estranged girlfriend led sheriff deputies to her body off a highway in Tennessee, authorities say. Tyler Rios, 27, is currently inside a Tennessee jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey after being arrested Saturday for kidnapping his 2-year-old son and 24-year-old Yasmine Uyaf, of Rahway. The incident triggered an Amber Alert.

