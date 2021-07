HOOVER, Ala. — Josh Heupel tried to get out in front of any questions about the quality and quantity of players Tennessee lost to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason during his opening statement at SEC Media Days last week. Not surprisingly, the first question the first-year Vols head coach had to answer during his appearance at the main podium centered on transfers, but it was about the players his program had added since the end of spring practice. Heupel made it clear he expects those new additions to “have an opportunity to help us out” this season.