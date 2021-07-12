Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iroquois County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iroquois A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IROQUOIS COUNTY At 248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashkum, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Iroquois County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iroquois, IL
County
Iroquois County, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy