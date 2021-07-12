Blanket Fort Hope purchases property in Columbiana for children’s home

Gardendale, AL, July 26, 2021: 24e Fitness, LLC, dba 24e Health Clubs, a locally owned and operated company incorporated in the state of Alabama, announced today plans for a new and expanded facility which will be located at 960 Main Street, Gardendale, AL 35071. This is the previous location of the Gardendale Civic Center, which was purchased by 24e in 2020. The new facility is expected to be over 40,000 square feet and feature new state of the art strength and cardio equipment, an indoor walking/running track, group fitness studio, separate spin studio, Mind/Body studio, 24x Cross Training (compare to CrossFit), Logic HIIT Training (compare to Orange Theory), regulation Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, executive level locker rooms with saunas, a fully interactive child care area, smoothie/health bar, and much more. “We are so happy to bring a new facility to Gardendale,” said Wayne Alford, Founder and Principal of 24e. “Gardendale and surrounding areas have supported us since our beginning. We would like to show our sincere appreciation by providing a facility that everyone will be very proud of and show our long-term commitment to the people who have so graciously welcomed us and made us a hub in a very special community. That is why we decided to purchase property versus leasing a larger space. We will be in the heart of Gardendale for the long term.” Adam Galey, C.F.O. stated, “We expect to begin the demolition of the existing buildings on the property later this year with construction of the new facility beginning very early 2022. Construction will be completed later in the year. We will continue to operate at our current location on Hwy 31 until the new facility is complete. We would like to thank Jack Fields, Realtor, the City of Gardendale and First Baptist Church of Gardendale for helping make this possible.”