Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbiana, AL

Blanket Fort Hope purchases property in Columbiana for children’s home

By Avalon Pernell
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local child sex trafficking survivor advocate recently closed on property for a children’s home in Columbiana. Blanket Fort Hope, a child slavery survivor nonprofit based in Shelby County, has completed the purchase of 73 acres off Highway 25 to build a minor restoration home. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Columbiana, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Foster Parents#Child Slavery#Blanket Fort Hope#The Restoration Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

24e Health Clubs Announces New Facility in Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL, July 26, 2021: 24e Fitness, LLC, dba 24e Health Clubs, a locally owned and operated company incorporated in the state of Alabama, announced today plans for a new and expanded facility which will be located at 960 Main Street, Gardendale, AL 35071. This is the previous location of the Gardendale Civic Center, which was purchased by 24e in 2020. The new facility is expected to be over 40,000 square feet and feature new state of the art strength and cardio equipment, an indoor walking/running track, group fitness studio, separate spin studio, Mind/Body studio, 24x Cross Training (compare to CrossFit), Logic HIIT Training (compare to Orange Theory), regulation Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, executive level locker rooms with saunas, a fully interactive child care area, smoothie/health bar, and much more. “We are so happy to bring a new facility to Gardendale,” said Wayne Alford, Founder and Principal of 24e. “Gardendale and surrounding areas have supported us since our beginning. We would like to show our sincere appreciation by providing a facility that everyone will be very proud of and show our long-term commitment to the people who have so graciously welcomed us and made us a hub in a very special community. That is why we decided to purchase property versus leasing a larger space. We will be in the heart of Gardendale for the long term.” Adam Galey, C.F.O. stated, “We expect to begin the demolition of the existing buildings on the property later this year with construction of the new facility beginning very early 2022. Construction will be completed later in the year. We will continue to operate at our current location on Hwy 31 until the new facility is complete. We would like to thank Jack Fields, Realtor, the City of Gardendale and First Baptist Church of Gardendale for helping make this possible.”
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

List: Birmingham’s largest employers

A job market recovery is top of mind for many Birmingham businesses as the local economy continues its bumpy rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. Returning to pre-crisis workforce levels has been a challenge for many companies on our new List of the largest employers in the Magic City. You can check out the five largest employers and more information about the List below.
Florida StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Robins & Morton completes Florida hospital

Birmingham-based construction firm Robins & Morton recently completed construction on a new freestanding emergency room in Florida. The 18,000-square-foot hospital was built for AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Port Orange. The hospital contains 24 beds in all private rooms. It began serving the public on July 19 and will be open 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
Southside, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

UAB acquires Southside lot for $900,000

A local health system has acquired land in Southside. The UAB Health System has purchased land near the corner of 22nd Street South and Fourth Avenue South, continuing the trend of purchasing lots near its main location in Southside. According to public documents, the purchase price was $900,000. UAB leaders...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Industrial Development Board approves incentives for O'Neal Steel project

O’Neal Steel’s corporate headquarters will get a face-lift soon. Birmingham’s Industrial Development Board approved incentives for the longtime local company’s corporate headquarters renovation at 744 41st St. N. The agreement includes a tax abatement of the noneducational portion of a sales tax exemption for construction materials, furniture, fixtures and equipment....
Columbiana, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Vic's Pizza opens in Columbiana

A new pizza restaurant has opened in Columbiana. According to the Shelby County Reporter, Vic’s Pizza recently opened at the former Subway location in Columbiana on July 14 at 305 W. College St. The location offers hand-tossed pizza with dough made fresh in-house. The restaurant's menu includes both basic pizzas...
Gardendale, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Kemp's Kitchen to open Gardendale location

Kemp’s Kitchen is expanding to Gardendale. According to the Trussville Tribune, the homestyle restaurant is expected to open its doors at 838 Odum Road in August in the former Ryan's building. The Gardendale location will feature the same menu that is available in Trussville. Menu items include breakfast biscuits and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy