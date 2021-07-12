Cancel
All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.

