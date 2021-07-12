Cancel
What You Need to Know About the Supreme Court’s June LGBTQ-Related Ruling

By Tim Murphy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Supreme Court Backs Catholic Agency in Case on Gay Rights and Foster Care,” read the New York Times headline on June 17. It was a case that parties on both sides of the issue had been watching closely, to see how the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), with a new 6-3 conservative majority, would rule on the question of LGBTQ rights versus “religious freedom”—the idea that private religious groups should be exempt from nondiscrimination laws on the basis of conscience. This issue has been coming up a lot in recent years, as both organizations and individuals (remember the anti-gay wedding-cake maker? The Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses?) push back on the idea that they have to recognize legal same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ protections if it doesn’t comport with their religious or moral beliefs.

