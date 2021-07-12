UAB’s Civitan Center names Emerging Scholar Award winners

Auburn University launched two new pilot internal awards programs in 2021 and has named the program’s first recipients. The Research Support Program, or RSP, and the Creative Work and Social Impact Scholarship Funding Program, or CWSI, were established by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development. Both programs provide a competitive internal funding source to support faculty and to provide an opportunity for them to experience a small-scale pilot and refine their projects before competing for larger awards.