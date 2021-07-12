Cancel
UAB’s Civitan Center names Emerging Scholar Award winners

By Bob Shepard
Cover picture for the articleTwo researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have been named Civitan Emerging Scholars for 2021-2022. The Emerging Scholar Award, presented by the Civitan International Research Center, provides research funding for clinical or basic science research aimed at enhancing the current understanding of brain development, including fields such as autism spectrum disorders, Down and Rett syndromes, developmental disabilities, impaired cognitive development, and the effects of environmental toxins on the development of the brain.

