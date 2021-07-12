What We Could See In A Manifest Movie

Oh, someone in production must be having a laugh by creating an MCU-like teaser for Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s final season since watching this little blurb was kind of funny considering that some of the fans are looking at this as an utter tragedy. The show was already given another chance to end on a good note though so the fans did what they could by convincing those in charge to bring it back, so expecting anything else is going to be above and beyond at this point. There have no doubt been plenty of talks and discussions and sit-downs in an attempt to see if anything could be done to preserve the show or perhaps come up with spinoffs that might satisfy the fans, but the fact is that this show is ending and that people are going to have to learn to live with the idea. Creating this kind of clip is, well, amusing and definitely something that fans might enjoy and appreciate, but it’s also a little melodramatic if only because in this day and age one can’t help but think that reboots, remakes, and all sorts of ideas are going to be employed to make something happen that will appeal to the fanbase.