Millington Man Arrested For Possession of Methamphetamine

A 36-year-old man from Millington was arraigned in the 46th District Court in Crawford County on Monday for possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Lee Beebe was arraigned on the following:

One count possession methamphetamine;

One count operate without security

One count unlawful use registration plate, and;

One count operating with revoked/suspended license.

On July 8, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post observed a vehicle with an expired registration plate on the I-75 business loop in Grayling. The trooper than followed the vehicle to a gas station located on the business loop.

The registration was checked by the trooper and there was no vehicle information associated with it.

Beebe was found to have a suspended license, no insurance, and had a registration plate that did not belong to the vehicle.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found a cardboard tube under the hood opening by the driver side of the wheel well. The tube contained two glass pipes and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Beebe’s bond was set at $30,000 cash surety.

His next scheduled court appearance is on August 3 at 1 p.m.