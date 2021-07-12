Cancel
Mark Hamill reacts to the weirdest Star Wars products on the internet

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars has been around for over four decades now. So with that comes 40+ years of merchandise — both good and bad. And recently, on Twitter, Star Wars star Mark Hamill has been sharing his own opinion about some of the wackier Star Wars items (both real and fake) out there. Let’s just say, he’s not-so-silently judging these products, and you wouldn’t want to be caught on the wrong side of a judgy Mark Hamill tweet.

