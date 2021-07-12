Mark Hamill reacts to the weirdest Star Wars products on the internet

First of all, let’s all just acknowledge that there’s nobody more deserving of a Hollywood second (and third) act than Mark Hamill. After all, the story could have been about the little-known soap opera actor whose big break in a generation-defining sci-fi franchise derailed his career completely. But Hamill’s transition to voice actor saw him, instead, becoming legendary in a whole other arena, and now Hamill fans will have to choose whether to stan Luke Skywalker, the Joker, or He-Man nemesis Skeletor whenever they see (or hear) the ever-affable Hamill on screen.