Space captivates our senses as we wonder at the depth of the universe. It comes from a natural curiosity as we want to learn more about our galaxy and beyond. We have so many beautiful places in Aroostook County, Maine to look at the stars and take it all in. The Francis Malcom Science Center has been a big part of our interest in exploring. From the time it opened in 1983, it has encouraged and inspired us to look up and expand our minds and learn more about the natural world.