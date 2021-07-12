Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-Penn State Football RB Miles Sanders disrespected in latest rankings

By Matt Lombardo
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Penn State Football running back Miles Sanders has emerged as a versatile weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he enters his third NFL season this fall. Last season, Sanders averaged a whopping 5.3 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns while running for 867 yards. The former Nittany Lions standout really seemed to hit his stride when the Eagles benched quarterback Carson Wentz, in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

victorybellrings.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Ex Penn State Football#Nittany Lions#Pro Football Focus#Nfc East#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Penn, PAState College

Penn State Football: How Much Is a Scholarship Worth?

I’m all for college athletes being able to cash in on their names, images and likenesses. But I don’t want to discount — or neglect — the compensation that they are already receiving as scholarship athletes. It’s called a college education, and a full ride is a special thing, even...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Carson Wentz’s Vaccination Status Could Affect The Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz isn’t a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but fans will still keep an eye on him this season. And on Wednesday, he dropped some potential news that might concern his former team.   On the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp, Wentz declined to say he was vaccinated, citing a “personal decision.”  Colts QB Carson Wentz politely declines to say whether he is vaccinated. “It’s a Personal decision.” pic.twitter.com/RtoZZHVAMg — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 28, 2021 Wentz wore a mask during his entire media session. According to the NFL’s mandate, unvaccinated players must wear masks during media...
Penn, PAPosted by
FanSided

Penn State football recruiting building for a bright future

Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class received a massive jolt of Thursday with the addition of offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier. In the composite rankings, Birchmeier is ranked 42nd, while 247 Sports ranks him 19th overall, which is good for 5-star status, although 247 Sports only has one 2023 recruit rated as a 5-star so far.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars disrespected in recent power ranking

You will be hard-pressed to find someone who thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently a playoff contender. On the other hand, you wouldn’t place them near the cellar of the NFL after all the changes they have undergone this offseason, right?. Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network ranked all 32...
NFL247Sports

Penn State lands commitment from 4-star RB Kaytron Allen

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Kaytron Allen wasn’t sure what to expect when he took his first official visit in June. A trip to Penn State on June 4 was originally seen as a courtesy to Nittany Lions’ running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, but it came so much more.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Michigan Football 2021 season simulation: Game 10 at Penn State

Maize n Brew is simulating Michigan Football’s 2021 football season game-by-game. The Wolverines enter Game 10 coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Indiana. Things don’t get any easier with a night game at Penn State next up. We’re using the College Football Revamped mod of NCAA 14 with updated...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Penn State football picks up another Rivals250 RB in Kaytron Allen

Penn State put a bow on one of the best running back duos they've signed under head coach James Franklin Friday with the addition of IMG Academy prospect Kaytron Allen. A native of Norfolk, Va., Allen earned an offer from the Nittany Lions almost two years ago, all the way back in Sept. 2019. Fast-forward to a year later, when Penn State could initiate conversations with Allen, and that's when the staff's chances improved substantially, as he built a close relationship with running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 51 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Penn State makes another recruiting splash with pledge from 4-star RB

Penn State continues to recruit at an incredibly high level. The Nittany Lions added another 4-star talent to the class on Friday night. Kaytron Allen, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound back from IMG Academy, made his announcement on Instagram. He ranks as the No. 10 running back and No. 132 overall talent in the 2022 class.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

247Sports ranks college football's top 10 RB transfers

The college football season is almost here which means our final transfer rankings at 247Sports are live and ready for consumption. For one final time, 247Sports has updated its transfer portal top 10 running backs ahead of 2021 openers to further emphasize how impactful some of these talented players could be at their new programs.
College SportsOnward State

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Alex Birchmeier Commits To Penn State Football

Penn State football’s Class of 2023 is quickly beginning to take shape. Four-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier committed to the Nittanay Lions Thursday afternoon, becoming the first 2023 prospect to call dibs on James Franklin’s program. He chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Auburn, among others. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy