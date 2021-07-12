Ex-Penn State Football RB Miles Sanders disrespected in latest rankings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz isn’t a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but fans will still keep an eye on him this season. And on Wednesday, he dropped some potential news that might concern his former team. On the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp, Wentz declined to say he was vaccinated, citing a “personal decision.” Colts QB Carson Wentz politely declines to say whether he is vaccinated. “It’s a Personal decision.” pic.twitter.com/RtoZZHVAMg — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 28, 2021 Wentz wore a mask during his entire media session. According to the NFL’s mandate, unvaccinated players must wear masks during media...