Ex-Penn State Football RB Miles Sanders disrespected in latest rankings
Former Penn State Football running back Miles Sanders has emerged as a versatile weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he enters his third NFL season this fall. Last season, Sanders averaged a whopping 5.3 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns while running for 867 yards. The former Nittany Lions standout really seemed to hit his stride when the Eagles benched quarterback Carson Wentz, in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.victorybellrings.com
Comments / 0