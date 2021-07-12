How Cartoons Boost Mood and Well-Being
Empathic cartoons aid coping and resilience. Sharing humor and positive emotions bolster relationships and social networks. Stronger relationships aid health and longevity. Intuitively we know humor helps us cope. Trust your instinct on this one, and you’ll be following the science that supports it. Of course, many challenging issues require your attention, but hopefully not every second. That way lies madness—or at least sadness.www.psychologytoday.com
