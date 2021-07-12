How Cartoons Boost Mood and Well-Being

The onset of Covid-19 and the following year and a half were a dark, scary, and isolating time for all of us. We were terrified by the unknown, the instability of our job, fear for the health and safety of our loved ones and ourselves, the confusion about working remotely and Zoom schooling our children. We were trying to balance all this while rivaling Martha Stewart with our cooking and domestic creativity, keeping our homes glistening, and channeling our inner camp director to create fun and creative activities for our family. It was exhausting, terrifying, and isolating.