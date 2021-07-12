Cancel
Entertainment

How Cartoons Boost Mood and Well-Being

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 17 days ago

Empathic cartoons aid coping and resilience. Sharing humor and positive emotions bolster relationships and social networks. Stronger relationships aid health and longevity. Intuitively we know humor helps us cope. Trust your instinct on this one, and you’ll be following the science that supports it. Of course, many challenging issues require your attention, but hopefully not every second. That way lies madness—or at least sadness.

www.psychologytoday.com

Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

7 Ways to Boost Eudaimonic Well-Being

Eudaimonia has been defined as a life well-lived, or human flourishing, and usually includes authenticity, excellence, growth and meaning. Ways to promote eudaimonia include standing by one's values, writing down one's biggest goals, and developing skills that bring one joy. Being authentic to one's true self, engaging in positive activities,...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

6 Tips to Boost Your Mood

When a person is feeling down, there are some simple strategies they can try to boost their mood. Having self-compassion and practicing gratitude can help. Individuals may also benefit from paying attention to the positive and decreasing negative emotions. Life isn’t always easy. Sometimes bad things happen that put us...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Humans Adapt to What's True, Popular and Stress-Reducing

Unlike simpler organisms which just have to adapt to reality, humans have to adapt to reality, society and their own emotions. In the long run, adapting to reality is the most important. In the short run, feeling comfortable in our own skins feels most pressing. Society imposes reality checks and/or...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Exploring empathy in everyday life

Researchers at the University of Toronto are studying our capacity for empathy, or our ability to sense and understand someone else's emotions, and are debunking some common misconceptions along the way. Their work, recently published in the journal Psychological Science, is potentially important since empathy is fundamental to maintaining meaningful...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Guide to Cultivating Self Love

Listen to your body and give it exactly what it needs, including rest and nourishment. Allow yourself to really experience your emotions, even difficult ones. Express yourself creatively, and spend time on the activities you care about. Be patient and forgiving to yourself, and set boundaries where you need them.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental Healthwomansday.com

55 Best Positivity Quotes to Boost Your Mood and Brighten Your Day

The power of positive thinking is a secret weapon that many possess. No matter the circumstances or obstacles thrown at people who practice looking at the glass half full, they somehow manage to stay optimistic. The result? They tend to manifest and experience positive outcomes. Sure, it’s not always easy,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Blowing Off Steam: The Power of Catharsis

Emotional release—catharsis—can help you regain momentum and vitality when you find yourself blocked. Strong emotions are fine and natural, but over the long haul they're better out than in, and the way out is through. Catharsis could involve art-making, physical exertion, journaling, or binge-watching movies that capture your emotions. The...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Our Rose-Tinted View Fades

Depression can profoundly influence how people think and feel about the past. The way people think about the past can influence their view of themselves and the world, their mood, and how they manage their everyday lives. Understanding how depression influences the way people view the past may lead to...
FitnessPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Foods to Boost Your Mood

About 17 million adults in the U.S. suffer from depression. It is well known that food plays a major role in our physical health, but it can also play a role in our mental health. Megan Viecelli lets us know which foods can help and hurt your mental health in...
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Covid Taught Us About Leading with Grace

The onset of Covid-19 and the following year and a half were a dark, scary, and isolating time for all of us. We were terrified by the unknown, the instability of our job, fear for the health and safety of our loved ones and ourselves, the confusion about working remotely and Zoom schooling our children. We were trying to balance all this while rivaling Martha Stewart with our cooking and domestic creativity, keeping our homes glistening, and channeling our inner camp director to create fun and creative activities for our family. It was exhausting, terrifying, and isolating.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

What Happens in the Brain When We Make Music Together

In a time when people across the globe have been unable to meet in person, they have found a way to meet in music. Music is a fundamental part of our evolution, allowing for unique expressions of social ties. The social neuroscience of music will allow us to further our...
Mental HealthKSAT 12

Decrease depression: Three mood-boosting ways to beat sadness

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Major Depressive Disorder affects more than 19 million people in the United States and two million are kids. Did you know MDD is more prevalent in women than in men? Are things we do every day making us more prone to depression?. Irritated, down, angry, bored,...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Parenthood, Adversity, and Harnessing a “No Barriers” Life

There is a richness and depth of experience that can be found in harnessing adversity and finding one’s grit and passion in supportive community. Discovering new, creative ways to adapt to the world can be an advantage. Kids growing up with parents with disabilities learn this life skill. Studies show...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

2 Types of Invisible Grief

Grief can encompass invisible losses beyond the death of a loved one. People can grieve not only what was, but what they never had. People may mourn lost potential when a life, relationship, job, or opportunity ends. Did you know that sometimes we grieve things that never happened and never...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

7 Surprising Symptoms & Hidden Signs of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a complex condition, and beneath the surface of stigmas is a host of truths you may not know about. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause significant shifts in your disposition, moods, energy and activity levels, and concentration. It’s not about self-control — and...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and ‘Laziness’: What’s Really Going On?

Is what you’re going through a period of low motivation, or could it be something else, like ADHD?. If you’ve been having trouble focusing on work or summoning the energy to complete your to-do’s, it can feel frustrating. It can be all too easy to put yourself down when you can’t meet the goals you’ve set for yourself.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Personality Trait That Doubles Dementia Risk

Dementia risk doubled in people with high on this major personality trait. Being neurotic may double the risk of developing dementia later in life, research reveals. The major personality trait of neuroticism involves a tendency towards worry and moodiness. People who are neurotic are more likely to experience negative emotions...

