First vaccine lottery winners to be announced Wednesday
Several first winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes are to be announced Wednesday, July 14. An announcement initially was scheduled for today, July 12. It has been delayed to allow winners five days to sign and have notarized an affidavit of eligibility and other “prize claim documents,” according to a statement from the Protect Michigan Commission, an advisory group working to educate residents on COVID-19 vaccinations.www.mlive.com
