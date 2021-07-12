Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

First vaccine lottery winners to be announced Wednesday

By Danielle Salisbury
Posted by 
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several first winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes are to be announced Wednesday, July 14. An announcement initially was scheduled for today, July 12. It has been delayed to allow winners five days to sign and have notarized an affidavit of eligibility and other “prize claim documents,” according to a statement from the Protect Michigan Commission, an advisory group working to educate residents on COVID-19 vaccinations.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 3

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#To Be Announced#The Mi Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the first 4 winners of $50,000 drawings

LANSING, Mich. – The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually. These four Michigan...
Greensboro, NCDispatch

North Carolina selects second COVID vaccine lottery winners

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials on Thursday unveiled the state's latest recipients of a $1 million cash prize and $125,000 college scholarship for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Natalie Everett of Pineville won the $1 million before taxes, while Jessica Klima, a 16-year-old high school student and Greensboro resident,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

First Winners Announced In Louisiana ‘Shot For A Million’

Congratulations to the first two winners going sleeves up in the “Shot at a Million” program, Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse. The Louisiana Department of Health in conjunction with the Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced the winners after the drawing held Wednesday, July 14. Dasalla, 80, of New Orleans won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes and Degrasse, 17, of Hammond won the first of nine $100,000 scholarship's.
Lotterymy40.tv

Governor Cooper to announce latest winner in COVID-19 lottery drawing

WLOS — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will announce the second two winners of the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing on Thursday afternoon. The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19...
Louisiana Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Amid COVID-19 spike, Louisiana names vaccine lottery winners

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana announced the first winners of its COVID-19 vaccine lottery Friday, a celebratory moment of cash and scholarship awards darkened by the worries caused by a new surge in cases of the coronavirus illness primarily among the unvaccinated. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged his state's...
Michigan StatePosted by
My Magic GR

Here’s How To Register For The Michigan Vaccine Lottery

The Michigan Vaccine Lottery will be drawing its first million dollar winner today, but you still have plenty of time to enter yourself. Kicking off on July 1st, the Michigan Vaccine Lottery has already given away thousands of dollars to almost a dozen people and today the first million dollar winner will be announced.
Pennsylvania StateWYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday there were 645 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths since Tuesday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,222,302 cases and 27,838 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 445 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 95 patients are...
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

These 200-plus small businesses retooled, stepped up to help Michigan survive COVID-19

In a wartime-like effort, the spring of 2020 brought businesses of all types and political leanings together against a common enemy. Now, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is recognizing the businesses that stepped up and pivoted their plans to help the state survive the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She sent letters this month to the more than 200 businesses to recognize them for their contributions.
Oregon StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Oregon

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]

Comments / 3

Community Policy