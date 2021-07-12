Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Roman Coppola Bets on Blockchain in Cannes

By Manori Ravindran
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector, writer and producer Roman Coppola is in Cannes to promote his blockchain-based filmmaking platform, Decentralized Pictures — an ambitious undertaking that the “French Dispatch” co-writer describes as “a very long-term endeavor.”. While blockchain’s application in film financing has yielded mixed results over the years — many blockchain ventures that...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Diane Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Decentralized Pictures#American Zoetrope#Variety Diane Keaton#Cannes Next#Vp#Ip#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthVulture

100 Bewildering Hours at Cannes

In the days leading up to the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, I begin to wonder: Am I willing to risk becoming grievously ill in the name of cinema? COVID-19 numbers are steadily climbing across Europe, with the mysterious Delta variant seeming to evade the vaccines more successfully than its older, weaker brethren; meanwhile, I am readying myself to sit in crowded, windowless rooms for 12 days straight with thousands of strangers whose vaccination status will remain unknown to me and many of whom are French, i.e., give no fucks. As I roam New York City buying integral supplies (KN95 masks and vegan-leather miniskirts), I send no fewer than 600 panicked messages to my patient editor, imagining all of the ways I might die on the Croisette directly in front of Tilda Swinton.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Divide’

It’s not on the level of M*A*S*H or The Hospital, but The Divide (La Fracture) keeps you on your toes with its frenetic look at a besieged Paris emergency room hospital staff as, along with its regular patients, it tries to cope with the many people injured during a Yellow Vests protest that gets out of hand in late 2019. The French will naturally respond more directly than will foreigners to this fast-moving drama, which is peppered with some zinging dark humor, but politics take a back seat to logistical and human issues in this black comedy-laden Cannes title that ran in competition.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Tsugua Diaries’: Cannes Review

Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro deliver .the oddest, most playful product of lockdown cinema. Dirs. Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes. Portugal. 2021. 102 mins. ‘Tsugua’ is not a place, it’s more a state of being – and it’s also the word ‘August’ in reverse. It gives its name to a film made largely in August – in Portuguese, ‘Agosto’, hence the original title Diários de Otsoga – by experimentally minded duo Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes. Fazendeiro is known for her documentaries (Black Sun, Motu Maeva) while Gomes has become a festival favourite with his hybrid fictions (The Arabian Nights, Our Beloved Month of August). So, given their respective approaches, it’s fair to be perplexed about the specific nature of their very ludic collaboration – which could be seen as a either a documentary about the making of a fiction film, or a fiction about a documentary, or both. Either way, this intensely meta, but very laidback experiment in COVID-era cinema is one of the more idiosyncratic highlights in this year’s Directors Fortnight, and while it’s too wilfully esoteric to have the niche commerciality of previous Gomes films like Tabu, festivals should take to it warmly.
Traffic Accidentsheyuguys.com

Titane Review – Cannes 2021

Titane is the sort of horror revenge-thriller in which every detail is a spoiler. Violent, shocking (sometimes shockingly violent) twists are so common in the first half that any revelation would take away from the high-octane viewing experience Titane promises – and delivers on. Starring Agatha Rousselle as dancer-turned-imposter Alexia,...
MoviesMUBI

Cannes 2021. Awards

The awards for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival are being announced in anticipation of the July 17 Closing Ceremony. We will update this list as the recipients of new prizes are revealed. Great Freedom. UN CERTAIN REGARD. Grand Prize: Unclenching the Fists (Kira Kovalenko) Ensemble Prize: Bonne Mere (Hafsia Herzi)
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Casablanca Beats’

Director Nabil Ayouch brings heart and energy to the Cannes Film Festival competition with Casablanca Beats (Haut Et Fort), a story of arts students in the titular Moroccan city. Former rapper Anas (a charismatic Anas Basbousi) takes a job at a cultural center in a working-class part of town, and tries to teach a mixed group of kids and teens to rap.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Feathers’: Cannes Review

Unsettling, wry drama/comedy from Egypt is the winner of the 2021 Critics’ Week top prize at Cannes. Dir/scr: Omar El Zohairy. France/Egypt/The Netherlands, Greece. 2021. 115 mins. For a film about men and chickens, Feathers reveals a lot about women and Egyptian society. Omar El Zohairy’s darkly humorous debut feature...
Visual ArtTime

Cannes, France

This iconic location on the French Riviera is accustomed to the limelight. But as Cannes emerges from pandemic shutdown, the tiny town is honoring its own inhabitants. Submerged up to 5 m below the sea, about a 15-minute ferry ride from Cannes off the coast of Île Ste.-Marguerite, the newly minted Underwater Eco-Museum features a series of towering sculptures of local residents, including a 7-year-old student and an elderly fisherman. Each is chiseled out of environmentally friendly materials by British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival in July brought all manner of A-listers to La Croisette, Cannes’ main boulevard, though the place to stay is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, which is on its 151st season. And in the fall, look out for the new Hôtel Belle Plage, an eco-conscious, wellness-oriented boutique property from the team behind Paris’ trendy Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers. —Chrissie McClatchie.
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

The Divide – Cannes 2021 Review

Catherine Corsini’s The Divide (La Fracture) stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Marina Foïs as Raf and Julie, two women on the verge of a breakup, stuck in a hospital on the night of a major demonstration of “yellow vests” which overwhelm an already frantic staff of workers. All hell breaks loose when the demonstration nears the entrance of the hospital, forcing the doors to be closed. Corsini thrusts the audience right into the harsh reality of a hospital that is understaffed and overstretched, giving a glimpse into the staff’s lives as well as the lives of their patients.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project, “The Man Who Drew God.”. Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy