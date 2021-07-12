AthFest Educates Grant Window Open

The Carrollton Center for the Arts was awarded a $5,000 grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. “We are so thankful to the GCA for this grant to support our Arts and Education school matinee for the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “This will help expand access to the arts to more of our community.” The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will perform at Carrollton High School’s Mabry Center March 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. for students in the sixth through eighth grades. Calpulli shares Mexican folk dances with their unique costuming and rhythms and dancers perform while a narrator explains historical and cultural backgrounds and leads interactive exchanges with audiences. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.