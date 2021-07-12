AthFest Educates Grant Window Open
AthFest Educates has opened the grant application window for music and arts youth programs in the community. The funds are available for teachers and community educators from nonprofits, public schools or government agencies serving ACC youth. Executive Director Jill Helme:“We fund music and arts education efforts for kindergarten through 12th grade youth, so if you call in that framework, we would love to receive an application from you,” according to Helme.www.wuga.org
