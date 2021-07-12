Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

76ers hire Thaddeus 'Tad' Brown as organization's CEO

By Archive
NBA
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, N.J. and NEWARK, N.J. – Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) Co-Founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced today that Thaddeus “Tad” Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Brown begins with the organization on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Morey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Philadelphia 76ers#New Jersey Devils#Nba#Hbse Rrb#The Houston Rockets#Toyota Center#Co Founder#Nba#Board Of Governors#The Executive Committee#Media Committee#At T#Basketball Operations#Nbc Sports#Colgate University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy