Iberia Parish, LA

IPSO asking for help in identifying possible burglary suspect

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFe8E_0aug2Hsn00

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a possible suspect in a burglary.

This person is wanted as a suspect in a recent burglary at a camp on Bird Island Chute, in Lake Fausse Point.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the person is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

