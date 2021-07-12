Cancel
MLB

Retired MLB All-Star Howard Johnson's youngest grandson, 2, loses all five toes and part of his foot after being run over by ride-on lawnmower driven by his dad in horror accident

By Peter Belfiore For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

The youngest grandson of retired MLB player Howard Johnson has lost all five of his toes and part of his left foot after he was accidentally run over by a lawnmower in Tennessee last Tuesday.

Two-year-old Tanner Johnson was hit when his father Glen backed up the ride-on lawnmower, and the machine's blade severed part of the toddler's foot.

Howard has chronicled Tanner's journey on social media as doctors at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital work to repair the damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORtGA_0aug2G0400
Retired MLB player Howard Johnson's youngest grandson Tanner (pictured) suffered a grievous injury last Tuesday when he was run over by a lawnmower his father was riding, severing all five toes and part of his left foot  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4T5m_0aug2G0400
The family posted updates to Gofundme and twitter on Tanner's progress including visits from Johnson (far right), his father, Glen, and great grandfather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSidc_0aug2G0400
Family photos show Tanner in the hospital with a heavily bandaged foot

'This little boy turns 2 in a couple weeks and instead of playing baseball, swimming, or running and he’s gonna be in a hospital room,' Johnson wrote on Twitter. 'The family is unprepared for the emotional toll and also the financial toll this will involve.'

The boy has undergone two surgeries, with many more scheduled in the next weeks and months, the former MLB player reported.

Nicknamed 'Hojo' during his professional baseball career the third baseman played for the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs from 1982 to 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgpM4_0aug2G0400
Johnson's daughter, Kayla Kleibscheidel, set up a Gofundme to help pay for her brother's medical expenses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nca2_0aug2G0400
Johnson reported that doctors had covered the damaged area of the boy's foot with artificial skin, and were now working to reconstruct the foot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8HcE_0aug2G0400
Despite his injury, the boy appeared to be in good spirits

Johnson's daughter, Kayla Kleibscheidel, set up a Gofundme to help pay for her brother's medical expenses.

'Tanner has the sweetest spirit and is such a happy little boy,' she wrote. 'His favorite thing to do was play baseball just like his dad and grandpa did. Please help this sweet family and their baby boy with the medical bills as he will need multiple surgeries, plastic surgery and intensive care at the hospital over the next few months and future surgeries as he grows.'

Already it has raised $104,475 from a $75,000 initial goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcOzq_0aug2G0400
The third baseman played for the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs from 1982 to 1995 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFuS6_0aug2G0400
Further updates showed Tanner learning to walk again with the help of a walker

Johnson reported that doctors had covered the damaged area of the boy's foot with artificial skin, and were now working to reconstruct the foot.

Further updates from Johnson appeared to show Tanner in good spirits, with a video of him on Friday being carted around the hospital in a children's wagon and another of him learning to walk again with the help of a walker.

Johnson said nurses were trying to teach him to walk and maintain his balance without the use of his toes. 'It's gonna take some time,' he posted.

Comments / 10

Comments / 10

