Accidents

Kelowna emergency: Reports of ‘several injured & trapped’ as crane collapses onto another building in British Columbia

By Alice Peacock
The US Sun
The US Sun
 17 days ago
SEVERAL people have reportedly been injured and are trapped on a construction site, after a crane collapsed onto another building.

The crane toppled over at the Bernard Block development on Bernard Avenue and St Paul St, around 11am.

There were reports of multiple injuries as a result of the crane's collapse

The crane was located on a construction site in downtown Kelowna, in British Columbia.

According to reports from the Insider Paper, it was not known whether anyone was inside the crane at the time of its collapse.

According to witnesses at the scene, up to 10 people had been injured as a result of the crane’s collapse.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were on scene, where they were treating those injured by the incident.

RCMP and firefighters were also at the scene, working to evacuate the surrounding area.

Anyone in the vicinity of the St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue intersection was being asked to leave as soon as possible, in a safe manner.

The crane collapse has also cut out power to most of the downtown area.

The crane reportedly collapsed onto an adjacent building at around 11 a.m
RCMP and firefighters were at the scene, working to evacuate the surrounding area

