Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Satellite data helped indigenous Peruvians save rainforest: study

By Ernesto BENAVIDES
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZuzP_0aug26G300
View of logs stacked to be cut at a sawmill near Puerto Maldonado, Tambopata province, Madre de Dios region, in the Amazon rainforest of southeastern Peru /AFP/File

Indigenous peoples patrolling the Peruvian Amazon equipped with smartphones and satellite data were able to drastically reduce illegal deforestation, according to the results of an experiment published Monday.

The study, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), showed that recognizing indigenous people's rights to their territory can be a powerful force against the climate crisis, the authors said.

The trial assessed the impact of indigenous forest community monitoring patrols in reducing deforestation when equipped with satellite-based alerts.

It found a 52 percent drop in deforestation in 2018 and 21 percent reduction in 2019, in villages that were randomly assigned equipment and training compared to those that were not.

The reductions in forest loss were especially concentrated in communities facing the most immediate threats from illegal gold mining, logging, and the planting of illicit crops like coca plants used to make cocaine.

Though national governments have invested heavily in satellite-based monitoring, empowering indigenous peoples is a departure from the orthodox reliance on local law enforcement.

What's more, deforestation alerts rarely filter down to rainforest communities, which lack reliable access to the internet -- leaving villagers unaware of invaders clearing their land.

- In local hands -

The new study was led by Researchers from New York University and Johns Hopkins University in collaboration with Rainforest Foundation US (RFUS) and the Indigenous People's Organization of the Eastern Amazon (ORPIO).

It was carried out in the indigenous Shipibo communities of Patria Nueva and Nueva Saposoa in the Peruvian Amazon, with photos supplied by Peru SAT-1, a satellite launched in 2016 that flies over the country 14 times daily.

Thirty-six villages were randomly assigned to the intervention, each identifying three representatives to conduct monthly patrols to verify reports of deforestation. They were paid $8 per patrol.

Thirty-seven villages were assigned as a control to maintain their existing forest management practices.

Once a month, couriers navigated the Amazon river and its tributaries to deliver USB drives containing satellite photos and GPS information to remote villages.

The assigned monitors downloaded this information onto specialized smartphone apps which they used to guide patrols to the sites.

Where they found unauthorized deforestation by outsiders harvesting timber or clearing land for mining or coca, they presented the evidence to an assembly of community members for consideration.

They then decided their own course of action -- either driving the offenders off their land or contacting law enforcement in some cases, such as when drug traffickers were involved.

"The whole point is to put the deforestation information into the hands of those most affected by its consequences and who can take action to stop it," said Tom Bewick,  Peru country director for RFUS.

Over the course of the two-year study, the communities that carried out patrols using satellite data prevented the destruction of an estimated 456 hectares (1,127 acres) of rainforest, avoiding the release of more than 234,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

One-third of the Amazon rainforest falls within around 3,344 formally recognized indigenous territories.

"The findings make a strong case to increase investment to scale the model," said Bewick. "It would be good for the future: not only for Peru, but for our planet."

Preserving the Amazon's five million square kilometers (two million square miles) of rainforest is seen as vital in the fight against global climate catastrophe.

Around 60 percent of the rainforest is located in Brazil, where rates of deforestation last year surged to a 12-year-high under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Peruvians#Afp File Indigenous#Amazon#New York University#Johns Hopkins University#Rainforest Foundation#Rfus#Orpio#Usb#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Technology
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceScience Daily

Private-public partnership helps to evaluate satellite observations of atmospheric CO2 over oceans

Hiroshi Tanimoto, Director of the Earth System Division at the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Japan, and Astrid Müller together with their international research team, have developed a new method to evaluate satellite observations of XCO2 over open ocean areas, which are currently inaccessible through established validation network sites. In the new approach, a reference CO2 dataset is formulated by combining cargo ship and passenger aircraft observations which were conducted in cooperation with operators of the private sector.
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Phone app system helps Indigenous communities save the forest in Peru

Deforestation is a rampant problem in the Amazon rainforest that’s increasingly well-documented via satellite imaging. Now, a project in Peru puts imaging into the hands of people who can use it in real time. In 2018, conservation groups in Peru gave Indigenous forest monitors in dozens of communities a new phone app. It shows satellite data of the nearby forests so they can see deforestation as it happens and stop it. On The World's The Big Fix segment this week, host Marco Werman speaks about this solution with Tom Bewick, with the Rainforest Foundation in Lima, Peru.
Sciencenationalgeographic.com

Can a new way to measure tropical rainforest vulnerability help save them?

A team of top scientists, brought together by the National Geographic Society, built an index to detect which forests need urgent help. It’s more than just the Amazon. Rainforests across the tropics, from Indonesia to Central America and from Madagascar to the jungles around the Mekong River, are being cut or burned—to make way for ranches, farms, and palm oil plantations, to be logged for wood or cleared for roads and other human development. Across the globe, up to 20 percent of tropical rainforests has been cleared just since the 1990s, while another 10 percent has been damaged as climate change brings higher temperatures, longer dry seasons, and more frequent droughts.
Agriculturethe University of Delaware

Tropical rainforest index

Rainforests are a powerful, natural solution to combat climate change — providing water filtration, capturing carbon and regulating global temperatures. But major threats like large-scale land use changes, including agricultural expansion and clearcutting, have turned these biodiversity havens into one of the most endangered habitats on our planet. In 2019,...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Global satellite data shows clouds will amplify global heating

A new approach to analyze satellite measurements of Earth's cloud cover reveals that clouds are very likely to enhance global heating. The research, by scientists at Imperial College London and the University of East Anglia, is the strongest evidence yet that clouds will amplify global heating over the long term, further exacerbating climate change.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Space.com

This flying fire sensor could help track wildfires from a satellite in space

As wildfires currently devastate western North America, a new airborne project team hopes to develop a space solution to stop conflagrations before they get out of control. The project could one day help future firefighters acquire "fire behavior" maps within 20 minutes of an outbreak, using satellite data combined with machine learning (a kind of artificial intelligence), according to a statement from the University of California, Berkeley.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Is Threatening Indigenous Food Systems, UN Report Warns

The Indigenous Bhotia and Anwal peoples in Uttarakhand, India have a unique way of preserving the wild plants that they harvest from a nearby forest. By community discussion, they pick a section of the woodland and decree it off-limits for three to five years in the name of local Jungle God Bhumiya Dev, allowing the plants to regenerate.
SocietyThe Guardian

Indigenous Americans demand a reckoning with brutal colonial history

As statues of queens and conquistadors are tumbled amid protests across North and South America, Indigenous people are pushing for a region-wide reckoning with colonialism’s bitter legacy of massacre and cultural erasure. From the Arctic Circle to Tierra del Fuego, Indigenous Americans have taken aim at the Catholic Church, national...
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Nature-based Solutions Needed From Panama’s Coastal Mangroves to Canada’s Boreal Forest

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. That dynamic juxtaposition of water and land that defines coasts also means that they are typically places of high ecological productivity. Birds, like so many other living things, rely on the richness of life along our coasts for survival. Sandpipers and plovers, ducks and geese, herons and egrets, terns and gulls, and songbirds of every kind—come together in special coastal places, sometimes in the millions, to feed during migration and to nest and raise their young.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

How NASA scientists use satellite data to help farmers

NASA is using satellite data to help develop tools to support farmers and assist in the scientific study of soil loss. In a Wednesday release, the agency said that critical data regarding the Corn Belt region was taken using the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), instruments onboard the Terra and Aqua satellites and the NASA-U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat satellites.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Researchers find La Niña increases carbon export from Amazon River

When La Niña brings unusually warm waters and abnormal air pressure to the Pacific Ocean, the resulting weather patterns create an increase in the carbon export from the Amazon River, new research from Florida State University has found. In a normal year, the Amazon River exports about 10% of the...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Past climate change help us prepare for future

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): Scientists are calling for a better understanding of past extreme climate change events in an attempt to anticipate future changes. Enter geoarchaeologist and anthropologist C. Michael Barton at Arizona State University. The School of Human Evolution and Social Change researcher, along with Foundation Professor Sander van der Leeuw and an international and interdisciplinary team, published their analysis this week in the journal Nature Geoscience. The paper describes past abrupt climate changes, what led up to the "tipping points" for those events, and what followed.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change to fuel increase in human-wildlife conflict

With wildfires spreading across the parched Western U.S., severe floods in Europe and in the coming decade a potential surge in coastal flooding, 2021 could be a pivotal year in how governments, societies and families view the threat of climate change. Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor of biology at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy