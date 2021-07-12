Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado woman’s body found in Miami-area condo collapse

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 17 days ago
DENVER — The body of a missing Colorado woman was identified Sunday in the rubble of the Miami-area condominium collapse.

Cassondra Stratton is one of 94 confirmed dead in the in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for as of Monday.

Stratton was married to Michael Stratton , a Durango native who spent decades working with Democrats in Colorado, including the campaigns of Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Michael Stratton described his wife as "vivacious, full of life, always optimistic."

"There was a phrase that everybody had, which was 'everybody loves Cassie,'" he said.

The couple spent much of their quarantine during the height of COVID-19 in the condo, which they've owned for four years. He said they always felt safe there.

A spokesperson for the family released a statement Monday, thanking supporters and the rescue workers.

“Her husband, Mike, and family again thank everyone who prayed for Cassie over the past two weeks and reiterated their eternal gratitude to the rescue workers whose courage and determination was unmatched,” the statement read in part.

