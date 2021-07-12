Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, KS

16-year-old arrested in Newton girl’s shooting death

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl at a home where several teenagers were gathered, Newton police said.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was shot Sunday night. She was from Hesston.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was drunk and waving a gun around. He allegedly pointed the gun at others in the room before shooting the girl, police said.

Witnesses and neighbors tried to perform CPR on the girl and called 911.

The suspect was arrested Monday morning at his home, police said.

No further information was released.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
288K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hesston, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy