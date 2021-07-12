16-year-old arrested in Newton girl’s shooting death

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl at a home where several teenagers were gathered, Newton police said.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was shot Sunday night. She was from Hesston.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was drunk and waving a gun around. He allegedly pointed the gun at others in the room before shooting the girl, police said.

Witnesses and neighbors tried to perform CPR on the girl and called 911.

The suspect was arrested Monday morning at his home, police said.

No further information was released.