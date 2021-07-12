Calvary Christian shortstop Alex Ulloa selected by Houston Astros

Calvary Christian's Alex Ulloa hits a home run during their game against Trinity Christian on April 9. The Houston Astros selected Ulloa in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

When the Houston Astros were on the clock on Monday afternoon, Calvary Christian shortstop Alex Ulloa knew his name may be called.

The shortstop was interested in Houston, and they returned that interest. The Astros picked Ulloa in the fourth round with the 117th pick.

“It was a great feeling,” Ulloa said. “It means something that I’ve worked my whole life towards getting to and getting to this point. And hearing my name finally get called was a lot of emotions coming to life.”

Ulloa said he was drawn to Houston before the draft, noting their player development department.

“Just their player development and what they do with their players and how they treat their players,” Ulloa said.

Ulloa is an Oklahoma State signee. He could opt to play in college or sign with the Astros. The slot value for the 117th pick is $492,700.

Ulloa was one of South Florida’s most dangerous hitters, finishing his senior season with a .482 batting average, six home runs and eight stolen bases. Ulloa had a 1.511 OPS. He was a first-team All-County selection.

MLB Pipeline ranked Ulloa as the No. 165 player in the draft.

Ulloa’s selection comes three rounds after the Philadelphia Phillies selected his teammate, Andrew Painter, with the 13th pick in the first round on Sunday night. Another teammate, Irv Carter, was picked in the fifth round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’re all really close friends,” Ulloa said. “We’ve known each other most of our baseball careers. The four of us, me, Rene (Lastres), Andy and Irv, we all just knew this was a big possibility.”