South Florida companies aided $62 million student debt relief scam, FTC says

Two Jupiter-based financial services companies and its CEO have agreed to settle charges that they participated in a student debt relief scam that bilked thousands of victims and their families out of $62 million, according to a Federal Trade Commission complaint.

Moneta Management LLC, Moneta Management Inc. and CEO Michael Todd Greene helped to set up credit card and debit card payment processing accounts for a California-based operation that they were repeatedly warned was fraudulent, the FTC said in a July 12 news release.

That operation, conducted between 2014 and 2018 under the names Ameritech Financial, American Financial Benefits Center, AFB and AF Student Services, and Financial Education Benefits Center, was shut down by the FTC in 2018 after complaints from clients who said none of their payments were being used to reduce their student loan debts.

Brandon Frere and his companies targeted consumers with direct mail solicitations, the FTC said, falsely claiming they were eligible for federal programs that would reduce their monthly student loan payments or forgive their loans altogether. About 40,000 consumers were misled, the FTC said.

Borrowers paid up to $800 to enroll in the companies’ program, plus $100 to $1,200 for “financial education” services, followed by monthly payments of $49 to $99 for the typical 10- to 25-year loan repayment period.

Frere pleaded guilty in December 2019 to two criminal counts of wire and mail fraud filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. He was sentenced in July 2020 to 42 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to his victims and forfeit $8.7 million in assets.

Greene and his companies, the FTC said, helped to create accounts that enabled Frere to process victims’ credit card and debit card payments.

In doing so, the companies “submitted payment processing applications that concealed Frere’s scam, denied that Frere and his companies were offering consumers prohibited debt relief services, and ignored repeated warning and direct evidence that Frere’s scam was defrauding consumers” and violating federal telemarking sales regulations, the FTC said.

Greene’s attorney, James D. Ryan of North Palm Beach, on Monday issued this statement in response to the FTC’s news release: “Much of what the FTC claims Mr. Greene did is couched in the framework of what he supposedly knew or should have known. Regardless, the totality of Mr. Greene’s circumstances led him to the conclusion that it was more practical to agree with the FTC than it would have been to split hairs.”

As part of a permanent injunction approved on July 8 in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, the FTC obtained a $28.6 million judgment against Greene and his companies but agreed to reduce it to $20,493 “due to their inability to pay the full amount,” the release said.

Greene will be required to pay the full amount of the judgment if he fails to comply with terms of a settlement that forbids him or his companies from offering payment processing services, acting as a sales agent, or taking part in future unfair trade practices. In addition, Greene will be required to pay the full judgment if the FTC finds he lied about his finances.

