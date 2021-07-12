Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Democrats to flee state for DC in rebuke of voting restrictions bills

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBQA4_0aug1N4W00
(Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(AUSTIN, Texas) Texas Democrats from the state legislature plan to flee the state to stop Republican lawmakers from advancing election restriction bills and more, traveling to Washington D.C. to prevent a necessary quorum.

CBS News reports the tactic would allow Democratic lawmakers to avoid a special legislative session that GOP Gov. Greg Abbott requested to push bills on election integrity, bail reform, border security, social media censorship, transgender sports and critical race theory. 

The political move follows a similar decision Oklahoma Democratic lawmakers used in 2003 to block a redistricting bill. Democrats fled that state, preventing authorities from forcing them to vote.

Texas Republicans introduced the two election restrictions bills last week, that Democrats were able to successfully block in May. These bills were supposed to receive floor votes this week. 

As of June 21, The Brennan Center for Justice reports 17 states have enacted 28 new voting restrictions laws.

Comments / 0

National News Alert

National News Alert

135K+
Followers
1K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Bills#Cbs News#Democratic#Gop#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy