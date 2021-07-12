Cherington proving his worth with 2021 Draft

It’s possible that some expected the Pirates to net more than they did for Adam Frazier. They traded Frazier, the starting second baseman for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game, to the San Diego Padres in exchange for the Padres’ No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, infielder Tucupita Marcano, Class AA outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed reliever Michell Miliano. All three have their upside, and especially Suwinski is having a great season. But Suwinski and Miliano, specifically, do not carry the rankings nor the pedigree that some perhaps expected in a Frazier deal.
