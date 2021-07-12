Police: Liposuction machine was package that shut bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — An abandoned liposuction machine was the suspicious package that closed one of South Carolina’s busiest bridges for three hours, authorities said.

Someone called police Saturday after finding a metal box near a pillar of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant, just across the Cooper River from Charleston, investigators said.

The caller showed officers pictures of a metal box with a lock, green and red buttons and a fan. Officers then confirmed the box’s location and a supervisor shut down the bridge and called the bomb squad, according to a Mount Pleasant Police report.

The bridge was opened after about three hours, and officials confirmed Monday the item was a liposuction machine.

The Ravenel Bridge carries about 77,000 vehicles a day on U.S. Highway 17 between Charleston and Mount Pleasant, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation data.