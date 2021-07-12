Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mark Sanchez reportedly leaving ESPN to join FOX as NFL game analyst

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is headed back to the NFL, this time as a game analyst for FOX on Sundays after spending the last two years as part of ESPN’s college football coverage.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

