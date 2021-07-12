SUV passenger shot near Cook County Jail not far from where rapper was fatally shot this weekend, police say

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times early Monday, not far from where a man was gunned down a little more than 24 hours earlier shortly after he was released on electronic monitoring.

Chicago police said the 25-year-old was a passenger in an SUV when someone from another vehicle shot at the SUV as it traveled in the 3100 block of South California Avenue in Little Village at 12:10 a.m. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hit, but once the shots were fired the SUV struck two other vehicles, officials said.

The 25-year-old was wounded in the back and his right leg, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

It wasn’t clear whether the two other vehicles were stationary or moving, and police didn’t have information about the make or model of those vehicles, or how many people were in them, said Kellie Bartoli, a police spokeswoman.

“No other injuries have been reported,” she said in an email.

The driver of the SUV took off running after he crashed into the other vehicles, leaving behind the wounded passenger of his vehicle, officials said. Bartoli said the driver had not been located as of Monday morning.

There was no description of the shooter, or of the vehicle he or she had been in at the time of the shooting, she said.

The shooting was near Cook County Jail, not far from the location of a fatal shooting around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Londre Sylvester, 31, was killed and police said he may have suffered as many as 64 gunshot wounds during the attack , which also left two women wounded, but in good condition, after one was shot in the knee and the other had a graze wound to her face.

Sylvester had been released from physical custody at the jail after he was fitted with electronic monitoring just before the ambush-style attack.

Asked whether the 25-year-old also had been jailed or bonded out before the shooting early Monday, Bartoli said: “There is nothing in the incident report to indicate this.”

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews