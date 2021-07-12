Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

SUV passenger shot near Cook County Jail not far from where rapper was fatally shot this weekend, police say

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 17 days ago

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times early Monday, not far from where a man was gunned down a little more than 24 hours earlier shortly after he was released on electronic monitoring.

Chicago police said the 25-year-old was a passenger in an SUV when someone from another vehicle shot at the SUV as it traveled in the 3100 block of South California Avenue in Little Village at 12:10 a.m. The driver of the SUV wasn’t hit, but once the shots were fired the SUV struck two other vehicles, officials said.

The 25-year-old was wounded in the back and his right leg, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

It wasn’t clear whether the two other vehicles were stationary or moving, and police didn’t have information about the make or model of those vehicles, or how many people were in them, said Kellie Bartoli, a police spokeswoman.

“No other injuries have been reported,” she said in an email.

The driver of the SUV took off running after he crashed into the other vehicles, leaving behind the wounded passenger of his vehicle, officials said. Bartoli said the driver had not been located as of Monday morning.

There was no description of the shooter, or of the vehicle he or she had been in at the time of the shooting, she said.

The shooting was near Cook County Jail, not far from the location of a fatal shooting around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Londre Sylvester, 31, was killed and police said he may have suffered as many as 64 gunshot wounds during the attack , which also left two women wounded, but in good condition, after one was shot in the knee and the other had a graze wound to her face.

Sylvester had been released from physical custody at the jail after he was fitted with electronic monitoring just before the ambush-style attack.

Asked whether the 25-year-old also had been jailed or bonded out before the shooting early Monday, Bartoli said: “There is nothing in the incident report to indicate this.”

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cook County Jail#Chicago Police#Suv#Suv#Mount Sinai Hospital#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Court appearance delayed for man charged in shooting death of young father at Puerto Rican Day parade

A Chicago man charged in the fatal shooting of a young father after last month’s Puerto Rican Day parade is now expected in court Friday after being extradited from California on a warrant related to the shooting. Anthony Lorenzi, 34, of the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after the extradition. Chicago police have said ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy