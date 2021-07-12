Podcast: Latest on ASU football investigation, basketball roster, baseball staff

With Saquon Barkley possibly missing early time and having a recent history with injuries, Devontae Booker is a handcuff to target in fantasy football. Fantasy football managers who are about to head into drafts have to be looking at Saquon Barkley with massive question marks hanging above their heads. As Giants training camp begins, he’s starting it on the PUP list and New York has remained adamant that they won’t rush him back. In fact, his status for Week 1 is very much in doubt as they want to make sure he’s 100 percent.