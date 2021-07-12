Podcast: Latest on ASU football investigation, basketball roster, baseball staff
On this latest edition of The Sun Devil Source Report Podcast, host Mason Kern is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman as they analyze the state of ASU basketball's roster following the return of sophomore forward Marcus Bagley, how ASU baseball's roster is shaping up amid the MLB Draft and recent staffing decisions, as well as an update on the NCAA investigation into ASU football less than a month away from preseason camp.247sports.com
Comments / 0