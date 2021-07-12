Neemz- Awake

At 23 years old, Tusneem Abuhasan, also known as Neemz, has released her latest single, “Awake.” From Boston herself, she has risen into the spotlight with her amazing creativity and unfailing unique talent, launching her career into the public eye for all to see. Truly an inspiration to women everywhere, Neemz continues to inspire as she shows her confidence in herself and her heritage, sending the message to the world that it’s okay to be different. Our differences are what ultimately bring us together and connects us, making us stronger. Her beliefs are strong, and you will never see her without her hijab. Her persona shows a confident woman that sees the value of her worth, despite her differences from the mainstream normal. She understands that she brings a lot to the table creatively and knows no matter what, she is a fantastic person with multiple talents.