Georgia Football Hires Former Player

Add former UGA edge rusher D'Andre Walker to the list of former players being added to the support staff. Walker tweeted out a graphic of himself on Twitter, mentioning that he was hired by Georgia's Athletic Association.

Walker played four years in Athens at the JACK outside linebacker position, most recently played by Azeez Ojulari. Throughout his four years in Athens, Walker racked up 13.5 career sacks, leading the team in sacks his junior and senior season for the Dawgs.

After graduating from Georgia with a bachelor's degree in Sociology, Walker played two years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and most recently with the Seattle Seahawks before coming back to Athens after securing a full-time internship in the UGAAA Student Development department.

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

