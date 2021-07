Becca VanSlyke is Hendricks County’s 2021 4-H Queen. She took the top honor at the 4-H Fair’s annual queen contest that culminated on the evening of Saturday, July 10. “The moment they called my name I was in total shock!” said VanSlyke. “Hearing my name being called just didn’t seem real. It felt like a dream. This is such a great honor. I am excited and ready to do everything in my power to help make the fair great.”