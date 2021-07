With the exception of the small Italian town of Maranello in Italy, Lamborghini cars are universally loved and sold across the world. This Italian supercar manufacturer has been in business for nearly sixty years and has celebrated some pretty big anniversaries in 2021. The brand is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of its most well-known models, the Lamborghini Countach, and has recently revealed the Aventador Ultimae as the V12 supercar's decade-long lifespan draws to an end. Lamborghini has now also announced a series of special edition Huracan Evo cars to celebrate a decade of doing business in Mexico.