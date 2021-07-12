Moll Named All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt rising junior William Moll has been named a PING Second Team All-American, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Monday. “It’s always special to see a student-athlete be recognized as All-America,” Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “In my opinion, it shows a certain competitive character and a lot of consistency in performance. William displayed both of those things this year and we are certainly proud of him.