THE LITTLE MERMAID Live-Action Remake Wraps Production As Star Halle Bailey Shares First Official Look

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 17 days ago

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has taken to Twitter to announce that production on Rob Marshall's upcoming live-action adaptation has wrapped, and share our first official look at her take on Ariel while she's at it. We've seen some set photos of Bailey sporting a couple of different outfits,...

