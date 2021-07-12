Scattered thunderstorms possible over the next few days

UPDATE 8:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler, Clarion and Armstrong counties.

Warm and humid is here to stick around for a while.

It will be a sticky couple of days with pop-up showers and storms from time to time. There will be many dry hours every day but have an umbrella handy just in case you get caught in a passing shower or storm.

There is a slight risk of severe storms the next few days. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with any storms, but that should be limited.

