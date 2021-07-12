Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Scattered thunderstorms possible over the next few days

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 17 days ago
UPDATE 8:02 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler, Clarion and Armstrong counties.

Warm and humid is here to stick around for a while.

It will be a sticky couple of days with pop-up showers and storms from time to time. There will be many dry hours every day but have an umbrella handy just in case you get caught in a passing shower or storm.

There is a slight risk of severe storms the next few days. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with any storms, but that should be limited.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated forecasts for your neighborhood and keep the Severe Weather Team 11 app handy for lightning alerts and radar in the palm of your hand.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

