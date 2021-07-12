Cancel
Nashville, TN

Murphy to the Angels

vucommodores.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt right-hander Luke Murphy was selected 110th overall in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon. Murphy is the third Vanderbilt player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, joining teammates Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

vucommodores.com

