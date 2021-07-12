Cancel
Scrap-metal collector dies after SUV strikes him along road near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach Interactive
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH — A 39-year-old man died Sunday from injuries he sustained last week in a crash in suburban West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Joseph Jean Baptiste of suburban West Palm Beach died at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach nearly two days after he was struck while collecting scrap metal on the 5700 block of Summit Boulevard, west of Military Trail.

