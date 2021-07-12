Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Redbox Launches a Subscription You Don’t Need

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 19 days ago

DVD rental service Redbox is now offering a new subscription plan called Redbox+. It starts at $9.99 per year and allows you to get up to 12 free one-night rentals. However, the plans have a few limitations, making the service feel a bit clunky and not totally a good deal.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redbox Launches#Redbox#Dvd#Blu Ray#K Uhd#Wonder Woman 1984#Minari#Mulan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
Related
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Google Duplex Could Automatically Add You to Restaurant Waitlists

Calling a restaurant to ask about its waitlist is a pain in the neck, but in time, Google could handle everything for you. Google is currently testing a new Duplex feature that uses AI to call a restaurant and ask to join the waitlist—on your terms, of course. First announced...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Some Amazon Kindles Lose Internet Access Soon

Amazon once sold Kindles with free, lifetime 2G or 3G wireless internet access. But as carriers prepare to shut down their 2G and 3G towers, Amazon is warning longtime customers that their old Kindles will lose their wireless capabilities–a big bummer if you own a Kindle that lacks Wi-Fi support.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for releasing ‘Black Widow’ in theaters and on Disney+

Scarlett Johansson may have retired as the Avengers’s resident Black Widow and passed the torch to Florence Pugh, but it appears that the actress still has some unfinished business with Marvel Entertainment and its parent company, Walt Disney. As originally reported in the Wall Street Journal, the actress — who played Natasha Romanoff over a 10-year period from 2010’s Iron Man 2 to the Black Widow solo adventure that opened in July after a year-long delay — has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against her former employers.
ShoppingKLFY.com

Best Disney LEGO sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As an iconic toymaker, LEGO has teamed up with a variety of properties over the years to make exciting sets with lovable characters for builders of all ages. In 2009, LEGO formed a partnership with Disney, allowing the Danish company to make sets inspired by live action movies and animated stories.
Shoppingtouringplans.com

Walt Disney World Anniversary: 50 Favorite Souvenirs

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, which opened on October 1, 1971, we are counting down the top 50 of some of our favorite things about the most magical place on earth! This week, we take a look at some of the best souvenirs, from typical vacation trinkets to truly unique treasures.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

eBay Now Accepts Apple Pay in Safari Browser

Apple Pay just joined PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, and others as an accepted payment method on the eBay desktop website. Of course, this feature only works if you’re using the Safari browser—sorry, Chrome and Firefox users. Although eBay has long accepted Apple Pay in its iOS and iPadOS apps, this marks...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

The End Of Summer Is Nigh! - August 2021 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide

Summer is usually a fun mixture of soaking in new films at the theater while eagerly anticipating a stacked home video release slate for the fall. The ongoing Covid pandemic has kinda upended that tradition. Theaters are back open, but the release window for films is even shorter so when we used to get a little time to catch our breath in August, the studios and boutique labels are throwing some heavy hitters at us. From your favorite shape-shifting vehicles to an inept bodyguard to an epic science fiction box office bomb - there's some great stuff out there to gather up for your ever-growing collection.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV & VideosComicBook

Disney-Pixar UP Spinoff Dug Days Gets Adorable Funko Pops

The Disney / Pixar 2009 animated film UP is set to get a sequel in the form of a television show dubbed Dug Days that is expected to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2021. The series will follow the life of Dug the dog and Carl in suburbia, and it appears that Russel will make an appearance if this new lineup of Funko Pops is anything to go by.
TV SeriesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it. In terms of original content, Marie Kondo...
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
MoviesTheHDRoom

You Can Now Pre-Order ‘Smallville: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray or DVD

A few days ago, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment put a smile across every Smallville fan’s face when they announced Smallville: The Complete Series was finally coming to Blu-ray. At the announcement’s time there was no way to pre-order Smallville: The Complete Series on Blu-ray despite the euphoria the announcement caused. That is no longer the case.
ShoppingSFGate

Celebrate 'Jungle Cruise' With the Best Disney Parks Gifts and Merch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From “Pirates of the Caribbean” to “The Haunted Mansion,” Disney has never had...
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Tesla Adds Disney+ to Its Theater Mode, Along with Other Nifty Features

Tesla owners will likely be thrilled by the latest software update, which adds a nice variety of new features. The additions include entertainment options, like Disney+, and an array of smaller quality-of-life updates. A Tesla owner even shared screenshots of the update on Reddit. The addition of Disney+ is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy