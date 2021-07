Collin Morikawa has won The Open after a stunning final round of 66 at Royal St George’s.The 24-year-old American had started the day one shot adrift of Louis Oosthuizen but surged four clear by the turn thanks to a spectacular front-nine of 32.Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm both mounted charges over the course of the back nine, but Morikawa then held his nerve under the most heightened pressure, with tremendous putts at the 10th, 14th and 15th to card a round of 66 and ensure himself of a two-shot victoryFollow all the reaction from what was a thrilling afternoon at Royal St George’s: