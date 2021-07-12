Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Drive for Desktop Now Syncs to Multiple Accounts After Major Overhaul

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 18 days ago

For whatever reason, Google Drive has two different desktop apps. There’s the consumer-level Backup and Sync, and of course, the enterprise-grade Drive for Desktop (formerly Drive File Stream). Google plans to merge these apps into a unified Drive for Desktop by the end of the year, and to kick things off, it’s rolling out a major update that greatly improves the desktop app’s usability and speed.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Account#Google Photos#Google Drive For Desktop#Backup And Sync
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Android apps you need to remove right now

Although Google has an analytics system that aims to evaluate apps before they are available on the Play Store, this is not a mistake, and sometimes, among the millions of options, some slip that puts users at risk. This is the status of 8 apps that have been identified as containing Joker malware, which you should remove immediately.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

How to clear the cache on your Android phone

There’s nothing worse than your phone running slowly, apps crashing or freezing, or pages failing to load in your web browser. Did you realize that the problem could be caused by your phone’s cache? The cache is made up of small pieces of information stored by your web browsers and apps in order to improve performance, and when cached files become overloaded or corrupted, performance issues are often the result. So, like those laggy web pages, crashing apps, or stuttering games. Don’t worry — there’s a quick and easy way to clear your cache on Android, and we’re about to show you how.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best smartwatch in 2021: For iPhone and Android users

Choosing the best smartwatch comes down to a balance between the user experience and style. The software has to make it worth buying a smartwatch over the huge range of wonderful regular watches out there, but you don't want to give up the expression of personal style. The best smartwatch should balance both factors, connecting with our phones in useful ways while offering faces, colours, materials and other features that feel personal.
Computershowtogeek.com

Windows 11 Makes It Hard to Change Your Default Web Browser

Windows 11 comes with Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft really doesn’t want you using Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or anything else as your default web browser. Sure, you can still change your default browser—if you want to jump through some extra hoops. Microsoft Could Change This, But…. Sure, Microsoft may change...
InternetPhandroid

You can now sign into Twitter with your Google account

Sign in with Google is one of the easiest ways to sign up securely for any new account. It’s a feature that you’ve seen in apps and services everywhere, and now Twitter is getting in on the action (via 9to5Google). The latest Twitter Beta update adds that wonderful “Sign in with Google button”, making it easy to either create an account or log into one using your Google information.
Softwareausdroid.net

Corporate Google accounts can now use assistant on smart displays and speakers

The rollout started a few days ago for one of the most wanted corporate account features on G Suite. Google Assistant can now be used on speakers and smart displays. While this may seem like a small scale change, for those working from home it’s a massive feature. Everything you may want or need to do, including join meetings and review your calendar is now at your fingertips.
EntertainmentInvestor's Business Daily

Shutterstock Pictures New Breakout After Google Drive Launch

TShutterstock (SSTK) has teamed up with Alphabet (GOOGL) to unlock access to high-quality images across Google Drive. The partnership with the cloud computing giant has SSTK stock looking to spread its wings and take flight past a 104.42 buy point with earnings due next week. GOOGL stock is already trading at the top of its current buy zone. Both Shutterstock…
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Multiple Major Websites Down Amid Akamai Outage

Affected websites include Amazon.com, HBO Max, UPS, Steam, PlayStation Network, LastPass, The Home Depot, Costco, American Express, and tons more. Some of these outages are regional, so not all users will see all affected sites impacted. Akamai says that it is actively investigating the issue and is aware of a...
Softwaretechgig.com

Google introduces Lens to desktop Chrome to simplify image search

Google AI-powered image recognition service - Google Lens - is now available for desktop. since 2017 that allows users to search for the product or anything using an image. In April, Google introduced the feature to. Google Photos. as well but users have to use optical character recognition (. OCR.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google Drive now let you ban spammers

Google has announced that it has added the ability to block other users in Google Drive in an effort to decrease the amount of spam content on its cloud storage service. Once blocked, a user will be unable to share any Drive items with you and items owned by that user will not be able to be shared with you or even shown when you're browsing Google Drive.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Instagram Working On iOS Widget For Users With Multiple Accounts

With iOS 14, Apple finally introduced support for widgets that can be placed on the home screen. This led to many apps taking advantage of this, and it looks like Instagram is planning something for iOS users as well. This is according to developer Alessandro Paluzzi who shared screenshots on his Twitter account.
Internetgsmarena.com

You can now block other users on Google Drive

Since its inception, Google Drive has always been torturously slow to both upload and download... Why are you even here then? You don't need to spam here and there, users do know what they are having and what not. Rating0 |. D. Duddle. 39y. Since its inception, Google Drive has...
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Chrome on desktop to get integrated Google Lens support

The Google Lens visual search tool is now rolling out on Google Chrome for web. Until now, Chrome offered users the ability to reverse search an image by right-clicking on it and selecting ‘Search Google for Image.’ Now, after the release of Chrome 92, when you right-click an image on Chrome, you’ll be greeted with a new option that says ‘Search image with Google Lens.’
TechnologyDIY Photography

Google’s “Backup and Sync” will stop working at the end of September

Launched in 2017, Google’s Backup and Sync app was its way of tying your desktop computer or laptop into Google Drive and Google Photos so that you could, as the name suggests, back stuff up and sync the data on your devices. That application is now being retired in favour of a new “Drive for Desktop” app. Backup and Sync will stop working completely this year, and the rollout of the new Drive for Desktop app has already begun.
Computersgamingideology.com

Google releases major update to all Chromebook users – update your laptop NOW

Some Chromebook users have been frustrated this week after an update from Google broke their devices. It is thought that the patch released by the US tech giant, called version 91.0.4772.165, contained a typo in a line of code that caused a host of problems, including some users being locked out of their laptops and devices that constantly rebooted. Worse, some poor Chromebook fans even reported losing saved data from their machines.
Computerstweaklibrary.com

Best Google Drive Alternatives To Try for Storage Space

In the world of cloud-based file storage mediums, Google Drive is hailed as one of the most popular options. Yet, there are many reasons why you may want to keep your options open and look for Google Drive Alternatives. It could be that you have hit that 15 GB cap after which you just don’t want to pay Google or maybe you are extra concerned about the security and don’t want Google to snoop into whatever it is that you are storing. Although Google is vigilant with your security, still.

Comments / 0

Community Policy