In a great England summer, can an Englishman bring home the claret jug?
The English men’s soccer team reached its first-ever UEFA Euro final before losing to Italy in penalty kicks in London on Sunday. However, it was England's first major tournament appearance on the men's side since the 1966 World Cup. And a couple of hours before England's gut-wrenching loss, the Wimbledon men's finals were contested 15 miles from Wembley Stadium after being canceled for the first time since WWII because of COVID-19. Next up, The Open Championship, which was also canceled last year due to the pandemic.www.golfchannel.com
Comments / 0