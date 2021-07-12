Cancel
Drinks

The Hallmark Channel's New Wine Club Will Send You Bottles Paired with Made-for-TV Movies

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, I covered how the Hallmark Channel was getting its own hard seltzer. It didn't surprise me: Hard seltzers have become so popular, everyone seems to have one: Sonic Drive-In, Warheads candy, even Gordon Ramsay. I was surprised, however, to learn that these seltzers came courtesy of Hallmark Channel Wines — which had launched last year. Who knew the Hallmark Channel had its own wines? And are they even popular?

