The Hallmark Channel's New Wine Club Will Send You Bottles Paired with Made-for-TV Movies

As we dive into the series finale tonight on Hallmark Channel, it makes sense to wonder: Why aren’t we getting a Good Witch season 8? Was there no way for this to happen?. We’ll be the first to admit that we were stunned by the cancellation — not just that it happened, but also when it was announced. If the network wanted to end the show, why didn’t they announce it before the season? The way that they did, long after production wrapped, makes us feel more like this was a last-minute decision and had everyone known in advance, they may have done some different things.