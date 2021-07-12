Haaland rages at racist fans, Chelsea enter Camavinga race, Messi contract LATEST – transfer news live

LIONEL MESSI helped Argentina win the Copa America - but is still a free agent as his Barcelona contract situation drags on.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has had a pop at those giving Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford a hart time.

And the Blues are reported to have made a shock approach for Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes.

HAA LA LAND

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc joked Erling Haaland is 'already in England' as he missed pre-season training.

The Norwegian is a mega-money target for Chelsea.

Responding to questions over Haaland’s absence, Zorc quipped: "Erling is already in England."

FROM SUNSPORT’S MARTIN BLACKBURN

Man United hope to help Jadon Sancho over his Euro heartache by finalising a switch this week.

The England ace, 21, is expected to have his medical with the Red Devils before he heads off on his holidays.

A fee of around £73million was agreed between United and Borussia Dortmund in June bringing a long pursuit to an end.

And the Premier League giants are keen to put the finishing touches to the move as soon as possible now that his international commitments are over.

RAM RAID

Man United have confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea coach Eric Ramsey in their first-team set-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beamed: “We've been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join the best club in the world and in the country.

“He’s a very highly rated coach who is going to be working with individuals and in charge of set-plays as well.”

TURIN TROUBLE

Jorginho’s agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability.

But the Italian Euro 2020 winner is set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Santos said: "I confirm it, these interests have arrived.

"Of course, at 29 he can do very well in all the top European clubs and many are interested in him.

"He has a two-year contract, and it's all in the hands of the club.

"There is the World Club Championship, there is the European Super Cup.

"For a footballer these are important goals. But, the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward seriously with Chelsea then we will evaluate.

"At the moment, Jorginho will play it at Chelsea next season."

HAAL ABOARD

Erling Haaland has condemned racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

The England trio were targeted by sick trolls after missing penalties against Italy.

And Borussia Dortmund star Haaland, linked with a Premier League move this summer, says he was left ’speechless’ by the attacks.

HEC OFF

Hector Bellerin was pictured travelling to Arsenal's pre-season tour of Scotland amid his uncertain future.

The right-back is believed to be open to a move away from Arsenal after eight years with the club, where he joined at youth level.

Inter Milan and PSG are among those linked with him, while manager Mikel Arteta looks set to raise funds this summer by selling unwanted players.

But for now, Bellerin will feature in Arsenal's pre-season preparation starting with a friendly against Hibernian.

TIME’S UP

Arsenal are still struggling to find buyers for an entire team of unwanted stars with the new season just one month away.

Mikel Arteta’s team face their first pre-season friendly away to Hibernian and have travelled to Scotland with a 30-man squad.

But with no European football at the Emirates next season, Arteta wants to slash his numbers as part of a major overhaul.

HERE ARE ELEVEN PLAYERS WHO COULD GO

BACK TO THE WALL

Man United Premier League winner Alex Buttner has joined Dutch club Waalwijk… after his career hit the wall.

The Dutch defender helped the Red Devils lift their last Premier League title in 2013.

The left-back went on to play for Dynamo Moscow, Anderlecht, Vitesse Arnhem and New England Revolution.

But he was left without a club after a planned move to Cypriots Apollon Limassol fell through in January.

However, Buttner has now penned a one-year deal with RKC Waalwijk after impressing the Eredivisie minnows on trial.

COUT PRICE

Marseille are reportedly planning an audacious summer swoop for Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 club are in the process of looking for a huge sponsor to help them pay for such a big signing.

The report adds that Marseille will only be able to offer Coutinho around half of his current pay packet with a £6million-a-year deal.

However, the Stade Velodrome outfit could tempt the 29-year-old with an £8.5m signing-on bonus to make the switch to France.

MAT’S THE WAY

Aussie stopper Mat Ryan is reportedly set to join Real Sociedad in a major blow for Celtics.

The ex-Brighton goalkeeper, who spent half of last season on loan with Arsenal, is said to have agreed terms with the La Liga side.

Mundo Deportivo report that he passed his medical in Los Angeles, where he spent a few days with ex-Club Brugge team-mate and LA Galaxy star Víctor Vazquez.

He is now reportedly in Spain to complete the transfer in a bargain £1million deal.

GRIEZ LIGHTNING

Man City are set to step up their search for a new striker - but have ruled out a move for Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann.

Reports in Spain have suggested City could move for French international Griezmann - who could be allowed to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The forward is also being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, sources at the Etihad have indicated the former Atletico Madrid man, 30, is not a player who is on their radar this summer.

HAA WE GO

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up to launch a bid for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel is thought to be keen on bringing in a world-class forward to strengthen his attacking ranks.

And Jan Aage Fjortoft claims the two-time Champions League winners are preparing a "big offer" for the striker.

It is thought Dortmund have placed a £150million price tag on the star.

However, reports claim the German giants are reluctant to part company with their prolific forward whose contract runs out in June 2024.

Haaland, 20, netted 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga games last term.

PAY PAL

Tottenham may have to stump up at least £51million should they decide to bid for Joao Palinha.

Spurs and Premier League rivals Wolves are thought to be interested in the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Portuguese publication Record via Sport Witness.

It is thought the player whose contract runs out in June 2025 has a release clause of £51m.

Palinha, who played in two Euros 2020 games for Portugal, made 38 appearances for Sporting across all competitions last term.

GIFT OF GAB

Juventus are reportedly thought to be considering a summer transfer swoop for Man City star Gabriel Jesus.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claims the Brazil forward is the Turin side's number one striker target ahead of Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Andrea Belotti.

The Serie A champs are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

And the club, who finished fourth in Italy's top-flight title last term, are thought to be long-term admirers of Jesus's talents.

The forward netted 14 goals in 43 City appearances across all competitions last term.

PALACE BID

Remi Matthews could be set to make a shock switch to Crystal Palace according to reports.

The former Sunderland stopper, 27, joined the Black Cats on a one-year deal in 2020.

However, Matthews made just 11 appearances across all competitions for the side with Lee Burge as the club's preferred keeper.

It is thought a move to Selhurst Park with new boss Patrick Vieira could be on the cards for Matthews.

GUNNER GET WHITE

Arsenal's pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White is reportedly gathering pace

Football London reckons the Gunners could look to speed up their efforts to sign the Seagulls star with Euros 2020 done and dusted.

Mikel Arteta's side are reported to have had two bids rejected by Brighton.

And it is thought the Gunners had an initial bid of £40million in June.

However, Sky Sports claim the club are expected to return with a third offer.

And Brighton are thought to be holding out for a £50m bid.

TAKE HIM TO SPURS

Tottenham are said to be the only team from our shores chasing in-demand Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs had a £15million bid for the defender rejected earlier this month but are still believed to be interested.

More importantly, Tomiyasu is desperate to join.

Romano tweeted: "Tottenham are currently the only English club negotiating to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu. Talks ongoing with Bologna - Atalanta want him too but Spurs are leading the race."

He added: "Tomiyasu wants to join Tottenham. Final decision soon. Arsenal are NOT in the race, as of now."

COULD BE A BLUE

CHELSEA are reportedly preparing a bid to steal highly-rated Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde away from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs over recent weeks.

And Manchester City also had a bid of £47million rejected by the LaLiga club, leading the Spanish outfit to insist he will not be leaving for anything less than £69m.

According to Eldesmarque, that has now led to Chelsea declaring their interest as they look to hijack the deal for Kounde.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are thought to be the only possible destination for Kounde in Spain.

This is because Barcelona's financial difficulties mean they will not be able to afford the extortionate price tag which has been placed on the Frenchman.

FRIENDS REUNITED

Jose Mourinho will ask for Kurt Zouma plus £10million, should Chelsea move for Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

The 25-year-old has attracted the interest of several clubs, including the Champions League winners.

Anf if Thomas Tuchel wants to add Mancini to his ranks, the Special One will reportedly ask for his former player Zouma, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Roma are struggling financially after failing to qualify for the Champions League and are looking to reduce their wage bill.

Which means they may be forced to cash in on their prized asset.

SUPER SUB

FORMER Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has reportedly accepted a substitute role at Barcelona next season.

Spanish outlet AS claim the Catalans are set to head into the new season with Lionel Messi supported by Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay.

Aguero battled with injuries throughout the entirety of last term and was limited to just seven league starts in total.

SunSport previously reported that the forward is yet to officially sign for Barca after the club exceeded their wage cap this summer.

That is despite the fact that Aguero reportedly took a 75 per cent pay cut to seal a free transfer to Spain.

NORTH LONDON BATTLE

Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the hunt for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to reports.

The Portugal midfielder appeared reborn at the Euros and starred for his country in the middle of the park.

And Le10 Sport claim the Lilywhites are rivalling their North London rivals and Liverpool for his signature.

Spurs already have Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier who can play in midfield - but with Nuno Espirito Santo as boss they will assess options ahead of the new season.

Sanches had an ill-fated spell at Swansea before rejuvenating his career in Ligue 1 and winning last season's title.

COMING TO AMERICA

CARLOS TEVEZ could see out his playing career in MLS after leaving childhood club Boca Juniors.

Last month, the 37-year-old forward bid farewell to the Argentine giants and did not rule out a move to a new club.

It has been speculated that he may return to run for the Boca presidency in the coming years and therefore will spend time elsewhere to distance himself from the current regime.

And ESPN have named three MLS teams interested in bringing Tevez to the States.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are among them, with brothers Federico and Gonzalo Higuain two of five Argentines on their books.

Tevez is currently on holiday in the Florida city and, although the fledgling team is second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference, Inter are said to be in the best financial position to make a move.

Atlanta United are also monitoring his situation and are coached by former international team-mate Gabriel Heinze.

Finally, there is Minnesota United who are reportedly the least financially well-equipped of the trio but appear to be best placed to offer a play-off run.

JESUS WEPT

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has become a target for Juventus, according to reports.

The Serie A giants are said to have made the Brazilian their transfer priority, even if Cristiano Ronaldo stays in Turin.

Tuttosport claim Juve chiefs met over the weekend to confirm their prime interest in 24-year-old Brazil star Jesus.

Juventus have tracked Jesus, who often failed to hold down a regular place with Premier League champions City, for some time.

Last season, Jesus struggled for goals netting 14 times in all competitions and might find himself surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

IRON CLAD

WEST HAM are thought to be ahead of top-flight rivals Aston Villa in the battle to sign Tammy Abraham this summer.

Football Insider claims David Moyes’ side are currently favourites to land the Chelsea forward.

And the online outlet suggests the Irons, who finished sixth in the Prem last term, have taken pole position in the race for the player

This is despite Moyes, whose team play Northampton in a friendly next, stating the club may not be able to afford the Blues ace.

Abraham, who was pictured at the Wimbledon men’s finals along with stars including Tom Cruise, made 32 Blues appearances across all competitions last term.

The England international, who is also a Borussia Dortmund and Wolves target, notched up 12 goals and six assists for Thomas Tuchel’s team last season.

TUCH AND GO

THOMAS TUCHEL has given Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland a transfer deadline before pursuing other targets, according to reports.

The Chelsea boss wants the Norwegian wonderkid to lead the line next season.

The Blues were believed to be one of the frontrunners to sign the 20-year-old, having said to have already negotiated terms with the centre forward.

But Dortmund are said to be holding out for a £150million transfer fee.

Football London write how Tuchel has set a deadline to help put pressure on Dortmund to cash in.

The Bundesliga club are desperate to hold on to their talisman for one more year, especially after letting Jadon Sancho join Manchester United.

Haaland has a £65m release clause come into play next year but if he remains at Dortmund, it will spark an even bigger transfer pursuit.